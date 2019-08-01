Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Yoon Ha Lee
Now and Forever: Hexarchate Stories by Yoon Ha Lee
7 Space Operas and Adventures to Read If You Loved A Memory Called Empire
Space Battles, Secrets, Refugees, and Dying Suns: The Vela
The Vela: A Leisurely Extinction
Science Fiction || Asala Sikou is used to looking after number one while crisis reigns in her dying planetary system. But when she's hired to find a missing refugee ship, she discovers that this is no ordinary rescue mission, and she must play a role in deciding the fate of the whole universe.
A Fun Space Adventure: Yoon Ha Lee’s Dragon Pearl
Sleeps With Monsters
Sleeps With Monsters: What I’m Looking Forward to in 2019
Get Out of My Head: SFF Stories About Sharing Brain-Space With Somebody Else
How Do We Establish Speculative Fiction’s LGBTQ+ Canon?
Machineries of Empire Sweepstakes!
The third book in Yoon Ha Lee's Machineries of Empire trilogy, Revenant Gun, is now available from Titan—and to celebration, we want to send you a set of all three books in the series: Ninefox Gambit, Raven Stratagem, and Revenant Gun!
Undying: Revenant Gun by Yoon Ha Lee
Announcing Worlds Seen in Passing: Ten Years of Tor.com Short Fiction Anthology
The Beauty of Physical Writing
War Never Ends: Raven Stratagem by Yoon Ha Lee
Space Opera Week
Raven Stratagem
Space Opera || Book 2 in the Machineries of Empire series. Captain Kel Cheris is possessed by a long-dead traitor general. Together they must face the rivalries of the hexarchate and a potentially devastating invasion.