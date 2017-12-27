Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

World’s End

World’s End

Thu Feb 25, 2016 4:00pm
Favorite This
|| The third volume in The Pendulum Trilogy. The dark realm Levaal is facing the final battle in an age-old war between worlds and forces more ancient than any human, god, or dragon.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.