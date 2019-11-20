Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
wizard
Latest Posts
- Annalee Newitz The Sex Chart That Changed My Life: Spectrums of Sexuality in John Varley’s Wizard 8 mins ago
- Stubby the Rocket Michael Moorcock’s Elric Saga Optioned for TV 10 mins ago
- Stubby the Rocket A Joker Sequel Is Reportedly In the Works, Along With Another DC Character Story 54 mins ago
- Ilana C. Myer How The Dragon Prince Became the Best Fantasy Show on Television, Animated or Not 1 hour ago
- Malka Older 6 Speculative Fiction Books About Migration 2 hours ago
- Tor.com On Fragile Waves, the Debut Novel From E. Lily Yu, to Publish in Fall 2020 With Erewhon Books! 3 hours ago
- Adrian Tchaikovsky Precious Little Things 3 hours ago
New in Series
- 6 Speculative Fiction Books About Migration
- Sleeps With Monsters: Optimism and (Game)Change
- Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 72 and 73
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 11)
- “Yibambe!” — Avengers: Infinity War
- The Sword of the Lictor, Part 1: Of Loves Lost and Found
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred Five
Recent Comments
- Rodger on The Black Company TV Series Can’t Come Soon Enough 1 min ago
- space-ghost on The Touches 1 min ago
- space-ghost on A Joker Sequel Is Reportedly In the Works, Along With Another DC Character Story 1 min ago
- Aratus on How The Dragon Prince Became the Best Fantasy Show on Television, Animated or Not 1 min ago
- Gerry__Quinn on BBC America Casts Anna Chancellor as Lord Vetinari, Plus More Cast Updates for The Watch 3 mins ago
- Steven Hdge on BBC America Casts Anna Chancellor as Lord Vetinari, Plus More Cast Updates for The Watch 6 mins ago
- Roberta Taylor on 6 Speculative Fiction Books About Migration 18 mins ago
- aethercowboy on A Joker Sequel Is Reportedly In the Works, Along With Another DC Character Story 26 mins ago
- Whale on How The Dragon Prince Became the Best Fantasy Show on Television, Animated or Not 33 mins ago
- Paladin Burke on Legion’s Noah Hawley Will Direct the Next Star Trek Film 34 mins ago