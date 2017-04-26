Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Within the Sanctuary of Wings
Memoirs of Lady Trent Sweepstakes!
The fifth and final book in Marie Brennan's Memoirs of Lady Trent series, Within the Sanctuary of Wings, is available now from Tor Books! And to celebrate, we want to send you a hardcover set of all five books in the series.
Science and Politics: Within the Sanctuary of Wings by Marie Brennan
Within the Sanctuary of Wings
Fantasy || Book 5 in the Lady Trent series. This concluding volume will finally reveal the truths behind Isabella Trent's most notorious adventure—scaling the tallest peak in the world, buried behind the territory of Scirland's enemies—and what she discovered there, within the Sanctuary of Wings.