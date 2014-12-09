Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Where the Trains Turn
The Rabbit Back Literature Society (Excerpt)
Horror, Magical Realism || When a young teacher is invited to join the Rabbit Back Literature Society, she discovers that the Society is not what it seems. As Ella explores the Society and its history, disturbing secrets that had been buried for years start to come to light…
Emma Nightingale prefers to remain grounded in reality as much as possible. Yet she’s willing to indulge her nine year-old son Rupert’s fascination with trains, as it brings him closer to his father, Gunnar, from whom she is separated. Once a month, Gunnar and Rupert venture out to follow the rails and watch the trains pass. Their trips have been pleasant, if uneventful, until one afternoon Rupert returns in tears. “The train tried to kill us,” he tells her. Rupert’s terror strikes Emma as merely the product of an overactive imagination. After all, his fears could not be based in reality, could they?