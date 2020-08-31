Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
When They See Us
Latest Posts
- Maya Gittelman Change Is Not Collapse: Alex London’s Gold Wings Rising 18 hours ago
- Katy Rose Pool Five Sequels That Are Even Better Than the First Book 19 hours ago
- Jim Butcher Read the First Two Chapters From Battle Ground, Jim Butcher’s New Dresden Files Book 20 hours ago
- Charlie Jane Anders Never Say You Can’t Survive: Twelve Ways to Keep the Fun of Writing Alive 21 hours ago
- Tor.com All the New Fantasy Books Arriving in September! 21 hours ago
- Sylas K Barrett Reading The Wheel of Time: Everyone Needs a Scapegoat in Robert Jordan’s The Fires of Heaven (Part 1) 22 hours ago
- Emmet Asher-Perrin The Three-Body Problem Will Be Adapted for Netflix by Game of Thrones Showrunners 23 hours ago
New in Series
- Five Sequels That Are Even Better Than the First Book
- Never Say You Can’t Survive: Twelve Ways to Keep the Fun of Writing Alive
- Reading The Fires of Heaven (Part 1)
- Rhythm of War Read-Along Discussion: Chapter Nine
- Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Before and After”
- The Horror of Improper Preservation Technique: H.P. Lovecraft and Winifred V. Jackson’s “The Green Meadow”
- The Wind’s Twelve Quarters, Part II: Le Guin’s Psychomyths and Those Who Walk Away
Recent Comments
- erictheread on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Before and After” 3 mins ago
- Keyblazing on Rhythm of War Read-Along Discussion: Chapter Nine 27 mins ago
- Anthony Pero on Reading The Wheel of Time: Everyone Needs a Scapegoat in Robert Jordan’s The Fires of Heaven (Part 1) 29 mins ago
- padan_fain on Reading The Wheel of Time: Everyone Needs a Scapegoat in Robert Jordan’s The Fires of Heaven (Part 1) 33 mins ago
- Gepeto on Rhythm of War Read-Along Discussion: Chapter Nine 51 mins ago
- sue on God Is Change: Transformation and the Trans Experience in Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind 1 hour ago
- Carl on Rhythm of War Read-Along Discussion: Chapter Nine 2 hours ago
- ED on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Before and After” 2 hours ago
- James M Paradise on Read the First Two Chapters From Battle Ground, Jim Butcher’s New Dresden Files Book 2 hours ago
- jdfs on Rhythm of War Read-Along Discussion: Chapter Nine 5 hours ago