When Gods and Vampires Roamed Miami
Fantasy, Young Adult || "When Gods and Vampires Roamed Miami" is the story of when immortal teen goddess Athena is mistaken for a vampire by a desperate youth who refuses to leave her side until she turns him. This tale takes place in the world of the Goddess Wars series for young adults by award-winning author Kendare Blake.