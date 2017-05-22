Tor.com

The Bands of Mourning: Chapter Three

Mon Dec 21, 2015 9:00am
, || Waxillium Ladrian is recruited to travel south to the city of New Seran to investigate The Bands of Mourning--the mythical metalminds said to have once belonged to the Lord Ruler. Along the way he discovers hints that point to the true goals of his uncle Edwarn and the shadowy organization known as The Set.

The Shotgun Arcana (Excerpt)

Wed Sep 3, 2014 4:00pm
, || 1870. A haven for the blessed and the damned, including a fallen angel, a mad scientist, a pirate queen, and a deputy who is kin to coyotes, Golgotha has come through many nightmarish trials, but now an army of thirty-two outlaws, lunatics, serial killers, and cannibals are converging on the town, drawn by a grisly relic that dates back to the Donner Party…and the dawn of humanity.

