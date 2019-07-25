Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Weird Fiction
The Lovecraft Reread
The Secret Lives of Serpents: Priya Sharma’s “Fabulous Beasts”
Inventively Weird: Temper by Nicky Drayden
Paradise Crossed: The Cloven by Brian Catling
The Strange Bird
Weird Fiction || A novella set in the world of BORNE. The Strange Bird is a new kind of creature, built in a laboratory—she is part bird, part human, part many other things.