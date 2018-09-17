Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

We Sold Our Souls

We Sold Our Souls

Thu Aug 23, 2018 2:00pm
4 Favorites [+]
, || In this hard-rocking, spine-tingling supernatural thriller, the washed-up guitarist of a ‘90s heavy metal band embarks on an epic road-trip across America and deep into the web of a sinister conspiracy.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.