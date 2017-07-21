Tor.com

War for the Planet of the Apes

War for the Planet of the Apes Prize Pack Sweepstakes!

Fri Jul 21, 2017 11:30am
We want to send you copies of three new Planet of the Apes books from Titan! Two lucky winners will each receive War for the Planet of the Apes: Official Movie Novelization by Greg Cox; War for the Planet of the Apes: Revelations by Greg Keyes; and Planet of the Apes: Tales from the Forbidden Zone, a collection edited by Rich Handley.

