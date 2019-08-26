Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
villains
Why Villain Schools Are Having a Pop Culture Moment
What to Expect if You Find Yourself in a V.E. Schwab Novel
Killer Obsessions: V.E. Schwab’s Vengeful
What Puts the “Super” in Supervillain?
Evil in a Teacup: Fighting the Institutional Authority of Dolores Umbridge
Villainesses Required: Why the Dark Side Needs More Women
Napoleon Bonaparte: History’s Greatest Super-Villain is Perfect for SFF
All My Role Models Are Evil: How a Lack of Representation Birthed a Supervillain
In Defense of Villainesses
You Have No Choice But to Cry When Watching The Iron Giant for the First Time
Five Super Villain Schemes So Crazy They Might Just Be Crazy
Talking Villainy at BEA: The Big Bad Theory with Charlie Jane Anders!
Charlie Jane Anders hosts a rousing discussion of villainy at BookExpo America 2015!