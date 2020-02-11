Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Vicki Jarrett
Latest Posts
- Liz Bourke Sleeps With Monsters: Queer and Angry and Not Ashamed 12 hours ago
- Sweepstakes The Unwilling Sweepstakes! 12 hours ago
- Alex Brown Revolution and Rebuilding: Stormsong by C.L. Polk 13 hours ago
- Leigh Butler Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 85 and 86 14 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Sounds Like Production Has Begun on Season 2 of Locke & Key 14 hours ago
- Anne Charnock Five Recent Novels About Climate Catastrophe 15 hours ago
- Linda H. Codega Queer Orc Assasins and Magical Intrigue: The Unspoken Name by A. K. Larkwood 15 hours ago
New in Series
- Sleeps With Monsters: Queer and Angry and Not Ashamed
- Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 85 and 86
- Five Recent Novels About Climate Catastrophe
- The Gideon the Ninth Reread: Chapters 7 and 8
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 19)
- Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Eye of the Needle”
- The Citadel of the Autarch, Part 2: None of Us Are Free
Recent Comments
- Fernhunter on Five Recent Novels About Climate Catastrophe 34 mins ago
- Jeremy Erman on Reading the Wheel of Time: Why Don’t the Aiel Use Swords, and Other Mysteries in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 19) 34 mins ago
- AeronaGreenjoy on Sleeps With Monsters: Queer and Angry and Not Ashamed 1 hour ago
- Frank on Five Recent Novels About Climate Catastrophe 2 hours ago
- Sunspear on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “The Cloud” 2 hours ago
- Chitnis on Reading the Wheel of Time: Why Don’t the Aiel Use Swords, and Other Mysteries in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 19) 3 hours ago
- garik16 on Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 85 and 86 3 hours ago
- Chitnis on Reading the Wheel of Time: Why Don’t the Aiel Use Swords, and Other Mysteries in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 19) 3 hours ago
- Gener on Brandon Sanderson’s Stormlight Archive Book 4 is Now Officially: Rhythm of War 4 hours ago
- Em Norris on If You Take My Meaning 4 hours ago