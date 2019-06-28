Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Vandana Singh
Announcing the Nominees for the 2019 Philip K. Dick Award
A Short History of South Asian Speculative Fiction: Part II
Oneness through Time: Ambiguity Machines and Other Stories by Vandana Singh
Beyond Hope and Despair: Teaching Climate Change
Read Vandana Singh’s “Ambiguity Machines: An Examination”
A Collaborative, Global, Intersectional Art Project: Eat the Sky, Drink the Ocean
Ambiguity Machines: An Examination
This tale is an unusual take on an engineering exam that explores new concepts in machine design and function. All new machine discoveries must be investigated and classified. This is the story of three such machines and the truth or lie of their existence.