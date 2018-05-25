Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
vacation
Tor.com’s Top SFF Vacation Spots!
A Song of Ice and Fire
The Best and Worst Vacation Spots in A Song of Ice and Fire
Your Fun Fandom Tour of London!
Home (Excerpt)
Apocalyptic and Post-Apocalyptic, Science Fiction || Besieged and attacked, a mother and her children must escape a post-apocalyptic nightmare world of cannibals and betrayal Jack Murphy thought he'd found the perfect escape for his family from a world gone horribly mad. He thought wrong. Matthew Costello's Home begins mere minutes after the terrible sacrifice made by Jack to save his family at Paterville Camp. Barely escaping, Jack's wife, Christie, and two children, Kate and Simon, must accept that their lives and their future have changed forever.
Steampunk Vacation in Pensacola: Lighter Than Air
Vacation (Excerpt)
Apocalyptic and Post-Apocalyptic, Horror || In the near future after a global crisis causes crops to fail and species to disappear... something even more deadly happens. Groups of humans around the world suddenly become predators, feeding off their own kind. These "Can Heads" grow to such a threat that fences, gated compounds, and SWAT-style police protection become absolutely necessary in order to live. After one Can Head attack leaves NYPD cop Jack Murphy wounded, Jack takes his wife and kids on a much-needed vacation. Far up north, to a camp where families can still swim and take boats out on a lake, and pretend that the world isn't going to hell. But the Can Heads are never far away, and nothing is quite what it seems in Paterville....