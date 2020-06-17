Tor.com

Two Truths and a Lie

Two Truths and a Lie

Wed Jun 17, 2020 9:00am
Edited by: Ellen Datlow
Stella thought she’d made up a lie on the spot, asking her childhood friend if he remembered the strange public broadcast TV show with the unsettling host she and all the neighborhood kids appeared on years ago. But he does remember. And so does her mom. Why doesn’t Stella? The more she investigates the show and the grip it has on her hometown, the eerier the mystery grows.

