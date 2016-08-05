Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Two Serpents Rise
Why Max Gladstone’s Craft Sequence is So. Damn. Powerful.
Experience Max Gladstone’s Two Serpents Rise With This Cool Fan Book Trailer
Buddy, Can You Spare a Thaum? The Metaphors of Max Gladstone’s Craft Sequence
Read Chapters 1-4 of Two Serpents Rise
Contemporary Fantasy || Shadow demons plague the city reservoir, and Red King Consolidated has sent in Caleb Altemoc—casual gambler and professional risk manager—to cleanse the water for the sixteen million people of Dresediel Lex. At the scene of the crime, Caleb finds an alluring and clever cliff runner, Crazy Mal, who easily outpaces him.
The Cover of Each Max Gladstone Book Has Predicted the Cover of the Next One
The Birth of Faithpunk: Highlights from Max Gladstone’s AMA!
This is How I Numbered My Books and I’m Sorry
Brain Tug-of-War: How I Learned to Love Writing Interactive Stories
Download a Copy of Three Parts Dead for Only $2.99!
Two Serpents Rise (Excerpt)
Fantasy || Shadow demons plague the city reservoir, and Red King Consolidated has sent in Caleb Altemoc—casual gambler and professional risk manager—to cleanse the water for the sixteen million people of Dresediel Lex. At the scene of the crime, Caleb finds an alluring and clever cliff runner, Crazy Mal, who easily outpaces him. But Caleb has more than the demon infestation, Mal, or job security to worry about when he discovers that his father—the last priest of the old gods and leader of the True Quechal terrorists—has broken into his home and is wanted in connection to the attacks on the water supply.