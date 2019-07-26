Tor.com

Witchlands Prize Pack Sweepstakes!

Thu Feb 15, 2018 1:30pm
Sightwitch, the latest in Susan Dennard's Witchlands series, is available now—and to celebrate, we want to send you a galley copy of it, along with copies of Truthwitch and Windwitch, and a nifty pair of Witchlands socks! 

Truthwitch Sweepstakes!

Fri Dec 18, 2015 2:30pm
We've got one last galley of Susan Dennard's Truthwitch, out January 5th from Tor Teen, and we want to send it to you! On a continent ruled by three empires, some are born with a "witchery," a magical skill that sets them apart from others. In the Witchlands, there are almost as many types of magic as there are ways to get in trouble—as two desperate young women know all too well.

