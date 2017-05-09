Tor.com

Tremontaine

Serial Box & Saga Sweepstakes!

Tue May 2, 2017
Tremontaine, the second collected Serial Box book, is available today from Saga Press—and to celebrate, we want to send you a copy of it, along with two other Serial Box/Saga tales! One lucky winner will received copies of Tremontaine and Bookburners and a galley copy of the upcoming The Witch Who Came in From the Cold!

