Transhuman (Excerpt)

Tue Mar 11, 2014 4:00pm
, || Luke Abramson, a brilliant cellular biologist who is battling lung cancer, has one joy in life, his granddaughter, Angela. When he learns that Angela has an inoperable brain tumor and is given less than six months to live, Abramson wants to try a new enzyme, Mortality Factor 4 (MORF4), that he believes will kill Angela's tumor.

