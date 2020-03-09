Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
toss a coin to your witcher
Latest Posts
- Genine Tyson Colonizers Suck in Carrie Vaughn’s The Immortal Conquistador 24 mins ago
- Sweepstakes Duncan M. Hamilton’s The Dragonslayer Series Sweepstakes! 25 mins ago
- Alex Brown Honoring Self and Culture: A Phoenix First Must Burn Anthology 54 mins ago
- Andrew Liptak AMC Has Greenlit Animated Series Pantheon, Based on Ken Liu’s Short Fiction 1 hour ago
- Sara Holland 5 Books Set in a Fantastical America 2 hours ago
- S. Qiouyi Lu A Framework for Decolonizing Speculative Fiction: Beneath the Rising and Steel Crow Saga 3 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Vin Diesel Confirms the Guardians of the Galaxy Will Appear in Thor: Love and Thunder 3 hours ago
New in Series
- 5 Books Set in a Fantastical America
- The Gideon the Ninth Reread: Chapters 15 and 16
- The Joys of History and Academia in Susanna Clarke’s Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell
- Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Jetrel”
- Ten Years of Queering SFF: The Five Queer Comics I Remember Most
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred Eighteen
- Lovecraftian Reread: Stephen King’s “Graveyard Shift”
Recent Comments
- krad on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Jetrel” 2 mins ago
- GarretH on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Jetrel” 16 mins ago
- ChristopherLBennett on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Time and Again” 23 mins ago
- escaaape on 5 Books Set in a Fantastical America 25 mins ago
- escaaape on 5 Books Set in a Fantastical America 26 mins ago
- neaden on The Gideon the Ninth Reread: Chapters 15 and 16 35 mins ago
- Steve Berman on Announcing the 2020 Lambda Literary Awards Finalists 39 mins ago
- ad on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Jetrel” 41 mins ago
- Thomas on SF Stories Where Humanity Has Abandoned Earth 1 hour ago
- shpiders on Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 89 and 90 1 hour ago