Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Tor Books

Supernova Era Sweepstakes!

Mon Sep 23, 2019 2:30pm
2 Favorites [+]
From science fiction legend Cixin Liu, the New York Times bestselling and award-winning author of The Three-Body Problem, comes a vision of the future that reads like Lord of the Flies on a global scale in Supernova Era - and we want to send you a copy!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.