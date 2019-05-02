Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Tor Books UK
Witness the UK Cover for The Ruin of Kings by Jenn Lyons, and Start Reading It For Free
Revealing the UK Cover for John Scalzi’s The Consuming Fire
The Time for Peace is Ending: Revealing Dark State by Charles Stross
In the near-future, the collision of two nuclear superpowers across timelines, one in the midst of a technological revolution and the other a hyper-police state, is imminent.
Enter The Flow With Excerpts from John Scalzi’s The Collapsing Empire
Revealing the US and UK Editions of Vic James’ Tarnished City
Gilded Cage
Dark Fantasy || Our world belongs to the Equals—aristocrats with magical gifts—and all commoners must serve them for ten years. But behind the gates of England’s grandest estate lies a power that could break the world.