Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Tom Hiddleston
Tom Hiddleston to Star in Loki TV Series on Disney+ Streaming Service
4-Color to 35-Millimeter: The Great Superhero Movie Rewatch
“Earth’s mightiest heroes type of thing” — Avengers
4-Color to 35-Millimeter: The Great Superhero Movie Rewatch
“We drank, we fought, he did his ancestors proud!” — Thor
Loki and Scarlet Witch May Star in Their Own Shows for Disney’s Streaming Service
Avengers: Infinity War is the Superhero Crossover Event You Have Been Reading For
Kong: Skull Island Is A Surprisingly Complex Story of War and Survival, and Also a Giant Gorilla
LOKI’S BAAACK
The Perils of Communal Living: High-Rise
Somehow Not an April Fool’s Prank — Loki Does Weather Report, Blames Thor
Shakespeare on Tor.com
How Pacing Makes History into Story: Shakespeare’s Histories and The White Queen
Watch Loki Explain the Forbidden Appeal of Gothic Romance
Crimson Peak is a Breathtakingly Beautiful Subversion of Gothic Romance
Crimson Peak is a beautiful Gothic Romance that deserves to be seen on a big screen.