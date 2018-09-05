Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Tom Doyle
Magic and Might: 10 Military Fantasy Titles We Love
Visit Tor Books and Tor.com Publishing at New York Comic-Con 2017!
Check Out All the Tor Books Events at New York Comic-Con 2016!
8 Ways the Military Deals With Magical Powers
Dinner with the Yakuza and Magical Bloodlines: Highlights from Tom Doyle’s Reddit AMA
The Left-Hand Way Sweepstakes!
The Left-Hand Way Sweepstakes.
American Craftsmen Sweepstakes!
American Craftsmen (Excerpt)
Contemporary Fantasy, Fantasy || US Army Captain Dale Morton is a magician soldier—a "craftsman." After a black-ops mission gone wrong, Dale is cursed by a Persian sorcerer and haunted by his good and evil ancestors. Major Michael Endicott, a Puritan craftsman, finds gruesome evidence that the evil Mortons, formerly led by the twins Roderick and Madeline, have returned, and that Dale might be one of them.