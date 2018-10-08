Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Tobias Buckell
Overgrown Empire: Paolo Bacigalupi and Tobias S. Buckell’s The Tangled Lands
Tangled Lands: The Blacksmith’s Daughter
The Tangled Lands: The Children of Khaim
Fantasy || An evocative and epic story of resistance and heroic sacrifice in the twisted remains of an empire in ruin.
Dangerous Magic: Revealing The Tangled Lands by Paolo Bacigalupi and Tobias S. Buckell
Shared Worlds is Now Open for Registration!
Five Books About…
Five Can’t-Miss SFF Books by Diverse Authors
Shared Worlds is the Kind of SFF Writing Camp You Wish Existed When You Were a Teenager
Shared Worlds is the Kind of SFF Writing Camp You Wish Existed When You Were a Teenager
Meet Your Favorite Authors at the Tor Author Drinkup!
16 Ecologically-Minded Speculative Fictions!
Rocket Talk: A Tor.com Podcast
Rocket Talk, Episode 27: Karen Lord and Tobias Buckell
Hurricane Fever by Tobias S. Buckell
Hurricane Fever (Excerpt)
Science Fiction || Prudence "Roo" Jones never thought he'd have a family to look after—until suddenly he found himself taking care of his orphaned teenage nephew. Roo, a former Caribbean Intelligence operative, spends his downtime on his catamaran dodging the punishing hurricanes that are the new norm in the Caribbean. Roo enjoys the simple calm of his new life—until an unexpected package from a murdered fellow spy shows up. Suddenly Roo is thrown into the center of the biggest storm of all.