Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
True Path: Timesplash #2 (Excerpt)
Science Fiction, Technothriller || It's 2066 and Sandra has kept a low profile for 16 years, working as a tech in a quiet British university, hoping her past would never catch up with her. But it has. When Jay hears Sandra has been kidnapped, he drops everything and goes to the U.S. to find her. But Sandra's kidnapper is not an ordinary criminal. He's America's most-wanted terrorist—a man driven to to free his country from religious oppression at any cost. Sandra, still suffering from the fallout of earlier timesplashes, refuses to help create the biggest timesplash ever, which would unleash a wave of destruction that the rebels hope will kickstart a new American revolution. When Cara, Sandra's teenage daughter, is taken by one of the many factions on the ground in Washington D.C., Sandra's resolve is shaken, and Jay is forced into a race against time to stop the deaths of millions or save Sandra and her daughter. Sandra and Jay must ultimately decide between what is right for them and what is right for all in this thrilling continuation of the Timesplash series.