Mon Jun 13, 2016 12:00pm
, || Wesley Chu's Time Siege—available July 12 from Tor Books—continues the fast-paced time travel adventure that began with Time Salvager. Having been haunted by the past and enslaved by the present, James Griffin-Mars is taking control of the future.

Mon Jun 8, 2015 10:00am
, || The tale of a fractured future beyond Earth, in which Time is running out for humanity. The key to saving it lies in the past, but the men and women charged with salvaging what was lost pay a terrible price for their service…until one man breaks the future’s highest law.

