The Weaver Sweepstakes!

Emmi Itaranta's The Weaver, available November 1st from Harper Voyager. The author of the critically acclaimed Memory of Water returns with this literary ecological tale in the vein of Ursula K. Le Guin and Sheri S. Tepper, in which an innocent young woman becomes entangled in a web of ancient secrets and deadly lies that lie at the dark center of her prosperous island world.