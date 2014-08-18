Tor.com

The Water That Falls on You from Nowhere

Wed Feb 20, 2013 10:00am
Edited by: Ann VanderMeer
, || Winner of the 2014 Hugo Award for Best Short Story. In the near future water falls from the sky whenever someone lies (either a mist or a torrential flood depending on the intensity of the lie). This makes life difficult for Matt as he maneuvers the marriage question with his lover and how best to "come out" to his traditional Chinese parents.

