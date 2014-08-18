Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
The Water That Falls on You from Nowhere
Listen to “The Water That Falls on You from Nowhere” by John Chu
Read Tor.com’s Original Fiction Hugo Finalists
The Water That Falls on You from Nowhere
Magical Realism, Science Fiction || Winner of the 2014 Hugo Award for Best Short Story. In the near future water falls from the sky whenever someone lies (either a mist or a torrential flood depending on the intensity of the lie). This makes life difficult for Matt as he maneuvers the marriage question with his lover and how best to "come out" to his traditional Chinese parents.