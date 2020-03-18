For over 25 years, the Wild Cards universe has been entertaining readers with stories of superpowered people in an alternate history. The visitor comes... but she needs to be invited in. Ever since she woke up in the hospital with the ability to generate heat, Ruby Johnson, a.k.a the Dragon, has built a reputation as an unstoppable force of nature. She makes her living as an assassin for hire, but one day she comes across a benevolent ace whose powers she vastly underestimates.