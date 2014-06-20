Tor.com

The Vault of Dreamers

The Vault of Dreamers (Excerpt)

Fri Jun 20, 2014 2:00pm
, || The Forge School is the most prestigious arts school in the country. The secret to its success: every moment of the students' lives is televised as part of the insanely popular Forge Show, and the students' schedule includes twelve hours of induced sleep meant to enhance creativity. But when first year student Rosie Sinclair skips her sleeping pill, she discovers there is something off about Forge.

