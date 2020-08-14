Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
The Upper World
Latest Posts
- Tor.com Tor.com is Seeking a Part-Time Book & Entertainment News Writer (Contract) 5 hours ago
- Ferrett Steinmetz 8 Science Fiction Books That Get Programming Right 6 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak Netflix’s Adaptation of Femi Fadugba’s The Upper World Will Star Daniel Kaluuya 6 hours ago
- Cassie Schulz Unpacking Truth in Axiom’s End by Lindsay Ellis 6 hours ago
- Tobias Carroll The Unexpected Detections of Jeff Noon 7 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Emily Tesh Talks Pratical Folklore, Fanfic, and How Witch’s Potions Relate to Worldbuilding in Reddit AMA! 7 hours ago
- Emmet Asher-Perrin Terry Pratchett Book Club: Equal Rites, Part I 8 hours ago
New in Series
- Terry Pratchett Book Club: Equal Rites, Part I
- Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Blood Fever”
- Lovecraftian Reread: Nelly Geraldine García-Rosas’s “T’la-yub’s Head”
- The Wind’s Twelve Quarters, Part I: Le Guin’s Early Stories and Germinative Tales
- Sleeps With Monsters: Revisiting Lois McMaster Bujold’s Sharing Knife
- People Are Only as Interesting as Their Relationships
- More Than a Boy Leaves Home: Choosing One’s Fate in the World of The Wheel of Time
Recent Comments
- zdrakec on More Than a Boy Leaves Home: Choosing One’s Fate in the World of The Wheel of Time 1 second ago
- rm on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Series Finale: All’s Well That Ends Well 51 mins ago
- swampyankee on Terry Pratchett Book Club: Equal Rites, Part I 54 mins ago
- rm on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Series Finale: All’s Well That Ends Well 56 mins ago
- AlanBrown on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Series Finale: All’s Well That Ends Well 1 hour ago
- Walker on 8 Science Fiction Books That Get Programming Right 1 hour ago
- NullNix on 8 Science Fiction Books That Get Programming Right 1 hour ago
- Rich Grant on The Unexpected Detections of Jeff Noon 2 hours ago
- carradice on 8 Science Fiction Books That Get Programming Right 2 hours ago
- Michael J McCarthy on 8 Science Fiction Books That Get Programming Right 2 hours ago