Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

The Twenty-four Days Before Christmas

The Twenty-four Days Before Christmas (Excerpt)

Fri Dec 2, 2011 6:00pm
Favorite This
|| Vicky Austin's family does one special thing each day of December to prepare for Christmas. This year, they're also preparing for the birth of a new brother or sister, due after the New Year. Vicky is worried that the baby will come early—what kind of Christmas Eve would it be without Mother to help them hang up stockings and sing everyone to sleep with carols?

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.