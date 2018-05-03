Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

The Themis Files

Waking Gods

Fri Mar 3, 2017 12:30pm
Favorite This
, || As a child, Rose Franklin made an astonishing discovery: a giant metallic hand, buried deep within the earth. As an adult, she’s dedicated her brilliant scientific career to solving the mystery that began that fateful day: Why was a titanic robot of unknown origin buried in pieces around the world?

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.