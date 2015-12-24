Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

The Shootout Solution

The Shootout Solution Audio Excerpt

Thu Dec 24, 2015 10:00am
1 Favorite [+]
, || Listen to an audio excerpt from Michael R. Underwood's THE SHOOTOUT SOLUTION, the first in his new Genrenauts series of novellas. Leah's stand-up career isn't going well. But she understands the power of fiction, and when she's offered employment with the mysterious Genrenauts Foundation, she soon discovers that literally dying on stage is a hazard of the job! Read by Mary Robinette Kowal.

The Shootout Solution Sweepstakes!

Tue Oct 13, 2015 3:30pm
1 Favorite [+]
Michael R. Underwood's new novella The Shootout Solution, a.k.a. Genrenauts Episode 1, comes out November 17th from Tor.com Publishing—and we want to send you a signed galley! Leah Tang just died on stage. Well, not literally. Not yet.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.