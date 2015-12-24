Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
The Shootout Solution Audio Excerpt
Science Fiction, Western || Listen to an audio excerpt from Michael R. Underwood's THE SHOOTOUT SOLUTION, the first in his new Genrenauts series of novellas. Leah's stand-up career isn't going well. But she understands the power of fiction, and when she's offered employment with the mysterious Genrenauts Foundation, she soon discovers that literally dying on stage is a hazard of the job! Read by Mary Robinette Kowal.