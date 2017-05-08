Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
The Refrigerator Monologues
Superheroes || A series of linked stories from the points of view of the wives and girlfriends of superheroes, female heroes, and anyone who’s ever been “fridged”: comic book women who are killed, raped, brainwashed, driven mad, disabled, or had their powers taken so that a male superhero’s storyline will progress.