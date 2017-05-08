Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

The Refridgerator Monologues

The Refrigerator Monologues

Mon May 8, 2017 2:00pm
7 Favorites [+]
|| A series of linked stories from the points of view of the wives and girlfriends of superheroes, female heroes, and anyone who’s ever been “fridged”: comic book women who are killed, raped, brainwashed, driven mad, disabled, or had their powers taken so that a male superhero’s storyline will progress.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.