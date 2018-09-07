Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
The Praxis
The Battle After Victory: Impersonations by Walter Jon Williams
Space Opera || A Story of the Praxis. Having offended her superiors by winning a battle without permission, Caroline Sula has been posted to the planet Earth, a dismal backwater where careers go to die.
