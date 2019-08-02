Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
The Poison Wars
City of Lies Audio Excerpt
Audio Excerpt. Jovan is the lifelong friend of the Chancellor’s charming, irresponsible Heir. In secret, he's a master of poisons and chemicals, trained to protect the Chancellor’s family from treachery.
City of Lies (Part 4)
Epic Fantasy || Jovan is the lifelong friend of the Chancellor’s charming, irresponsible Heir. In secret, he's a master of poisons and chemicals, trained to protect the Chancellor’s family from treachery.
City of Lies (Part 3)
Epic Fantasy || Jovan is the lifelong friend of the Chancellor’s charming, irresponsible Heir. In secret, he's a master of poisons and chemicals, trained to protect the Chancellor’s family from treachery.
City of Lies (Part 2)
Epic Fantasy || Jovan is the lifelong friend of the Chancellor’s charming, irresponsible Heir. In secret, he's a master of poisons and chemicals, trained to protect the Chancellor’s family from treachery.