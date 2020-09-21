Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
The Past Is Red
Latest Posts
- Andrew Liptak Netflix Has Canceled Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance 4 mins ago
- Judith Tarr Writing Horses: Why Bother to Get It Right? 2 hours ago
- Alex Brown “Oh, Relax It’s Only Magic”: The Scapegracers by Hannah Abigail Clarke 2 hours ago
- Roshani Chokshi Read an Excerpt From Roshani Chokshi’s The Silvered Serpents 3 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak Floaters is a Cute Animated Film About Two Bickering Spaceships 3 hours ago
- Tor.com Welcome to Garbagetown: Revealing The Past Is Red by Catherynne M. Valente 3 hours ago
- Keith R.A. DeCandido Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Scorpion” (Part 1) 4 hours ago
New in Series
- Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Scorpion” (Part 1)
- Five Books Where Assuming Aliens Are Just Like You Might Get You Killed
- Terry Pratchett Book Club: Mort, Part I
- (Re)Introduction to Reading the Weird
- Ethnocentrism, Heathens, and Heretics in The Horse and His Boy
- Good Worldbuilding Shows How Things Could Be Different
- Reading The Fires of Heaven (Part 3)
Recent Comments
- Jenny Islander on How Much Alcohol Does it Take to Get a Hobbit Drunk? 22 seconds ago
- RobMRobM on Five Books Where Assuming Aliens Are Just Like You Might Get You Killed 54 seconds ago
- cap-mjb on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Scorpion” (Part 1) 12 mins ago
- Fry08 on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Scorpion” (Part 1) 13 mins ago
- Austin on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Scorpion” (Part 1) 17 mins ago
- Wub on Five Books Where Assuming Aliens Are Just Like You Might Get You Killed 22 mins ago
- rgeary on Lee at the Alamo 37 mins ago
- CuttlefishBenjamin on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Scorpion” (Part 1) 46 mins ago
- ChristopherLBennett on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Scorpion” (Part 1) 49 mins ago
- Pancake on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Scorpion” (Part 1) 54 mins ago