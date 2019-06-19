Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
The Mongolian Wizard
The Mongolian Wizard Stories
Murder in the Spook House
A brand new story in the Mongolian Wizard universe.
Read All of Michael Swanwick’s Mongolian Wizard Saga in One Place
The Phantom in the Maze
Alternate History, Fantasy || We tamper with time at our peril. A new story in Michael Swanwick's Mongolian Wizard series.
The Pyramid of Krakow
Alternate History, Fantasy || The Wizard has swallowed more and more of Europe--and inside his shuttered realm are magic and mass death. Sixth of Michael Swanwick's "Mongolian Wizard" tales.
The Night of the Salamander
Alternate History, Fantasy || A locked room, a murder, and an unexpected kind of magic: the fifth of Michael Swanwick's "Mongolian Wizard" tales.
House of Dreams
Alternate History, Fantasy || The fourth in Hugo and Nebula Award-winning Michael Swanwick's "Mongolian Wizard" series of tales set in an alternate fin de siècle Europe shot through with magic, mystery, and intrigue.
Behind the Scenes: Creating the Art for a New Swanwick Story Series
The Mongolian Wizard
Alternate History, Fantasy || Hugo and Nebula Award-winning author Michael Swanwick launches a new fiction series at Tor.com of stand-alone stories all set in the same world. We begin with "The Mongolian Wizard," a story of a very unusual international conference in a fractured Europe that never was.