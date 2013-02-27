Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
The Memory Coder
Science Fiction, Young Adult || When a security breach is detected, the Memory Restoration Department is called upon to do what they do best: make you forget. But with every memory that's taken out, a new one must be installed in its place. It's a job that requires skill, artistry, discretion, and flawless proficiency in the language of memories. That's why only the best programmers in the world are recruited to work for the department. But diving too far into another person's memories is a dangerous endeavor. And for some, the temptation is just too strong.