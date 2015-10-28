Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

The Lost Girl

The Lost Girl Sweepstakes!

Wed Oct 28, 2015 1:30pm
Favorite This
This Halloween, what's spookier than the return of Fear Street? We want to send you a copy The Lost Girl, R.L. Stine's latest installment, out now from St. Martin's Press! New student Lizzy Palmer is the talk of Shadyside High. Michael and his girlfriend Pepper befriend her, but the closer they get to her, the stranger she seems... and the more attractive she is to Michael.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.