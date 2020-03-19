Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
The Last Human
Latest Posts
- Jeff LaSala Happy Little Ents: The Middle-earth Landscapes of Artist Ted Naismith 13 hours ago
- Paul Weimer Heroic Fiction in an Age of Conflict: Duncan Hamilton’s Servant of the Crown and the Dragonslayer Trilogy 14 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak Rosario Dawson Has Reportedly Been Cast as Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian 14 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak Reminder: Voting Is Open for the 2019 Locus Awards 15 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Princess Weekes Teaches Afrofuturism 101 in a New Episode of It’s Lit! 15 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket 11 Telepathic Plot Points in SFF 16 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak Book Expo America and Book Con are Officially Postponed, Now Same Weekend as San Diego Comic Con 16 hours ago
New in Series
- Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “The 37’s”
- Ten Years of Queering SFF: The Scream, Queen! Podcast
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred Twenty (Part One)
- Lovecraftian Reread: Robert M. Price’s “The Shining Trapezohedron”
- The Visitor: Kill or Cure
- The Gideon the Ninth Reread: Chapters 17 and 18
- The Functionality of Literary Felines: 5 SFF Cats We Love
Recent Comments
- kalyarn on Star Trek: The Next Generation Rewatch: “The Royale” 11 mins ago
- Starganderfish on The Wheel of Time: English to Old Tongue Dictionary 18 mins ago
- Jenny Islander on The Functionality of Literary Felines: 5 SFF Cats We Love 38 mins ago
- Susan Emans on Books in Which No Bad Things Happen 43 mins ago
- wlewisiii on “I noticed a little turbulence” — Star Trek: Picard’s “Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 1” 2 hours ago
- Sunspear on Picard Kzinti Easter Egg Links Star Trek to the Works of Larry Niven 3 hours ago
- Sunspear on “I noticed a little turbulence” — Star Trek: Picard’s “Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 1” 3 hours ago
- Sunspear on “Arroz con leche se quiere casar” — Star Trek: Picard’s “Broken Pieces” 4 hours ago
- SETH Ellis on Not Rocket Science: SF Stories Involving Alternatives to Space Rocketry 4 hours ago
- James Mendur on Books in Which No Bad Things Happen 5 hours ago