Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
The Last Adventure of Constance Verity
The Last Adventure of Constance Verity
Urban Fantasy || Constance Verity has been saving the world since she was seven, and she’s sick of it. She sets off on one last adventure to reset her destiny and become the one thing she’s never been: ordinary.
The Last Adventure of Constance Verity Sweepstakes!
We want to send you a copy of A. Lee Martinez’s The Last Adventure of Constance Verity, available July 5th from Saga Press! Constance Verity has been saving the world since she was seven, and she’s sick of it. She sets off on one last adventure to reset her destiny and become the one thing she’s never been: ordinary.