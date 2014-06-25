Tor.com

The Hum and the Shiver (Extended Excerpt)

Mon Sep 19, 2011 5:00pm
, || A distinctive variation on the elves-among-us theme, The Hum and the Shiver takes place on an Earth somewhat different from our own, where humanity lives side by side with another race of beings who have mysterious abilities. No one knows where the Tufa came from, or how they ended up in the mountains of East Tennessee. When the first Europeans came to the Smoky Mountains, the Tufa were already there. Dark-haired and enigmatic, they live quietly in the hills and valleys of Cloud County, their origins lost to history. But there are clues in their music, hidden in the songs they have passed down for generations. . . .

