The Healer
The Healer (Excerpt)
Dystopian, Science Fiction || It's two days before Christmas and Helsinki is battling a ruthless climate catastrophe. People are fleeing to the far north of Finland and Norway where conditions are still tolerable. Tapani Lehtinen, a struggling poet, is among the few still able and willing to live in the city. When Tapani's beloved wife, Johanna, a newspaper journalist, goes missing, he embarks on a frantic hunt for her. Johanna's disappearance seems to be connected to a story she was researching about a politically motivated serial killer known as "The Healer." Desperate to find Johanna, Tapani's search leads him to uncover secrets from her past. Secrets that connect her to the very murders she was investigating...