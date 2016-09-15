The Gradual Sweepstakes!

We want to send you a copy of Christopher Priest’s The Gradual, available September 27th from Titan! Alesandro Sussken is a composer living in Glaund, a fascist state constantly at war with another equally faceless opponent. His brother is sent off to fight; his family is destroyed by grief. Occasionally Alesandro catches glimpses of islands in the far distance from the shore, and they feed into the music he composes.