The Gilded Wolves
Listen to an Audiobook Excerpt from Roshani Chokshi’s The Gilded Wolves
Fantasy || (Audiobook Excerpt) Paris, 1889. When the elite, ever-powerful Order of Babel coerces treasure-hunter and wealthy hotelier Séverin Montagnet-Alarie to help them on a mission, he is offered a treasure that he never imagined: his true inheritance.