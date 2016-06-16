Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
The Ghoul King
Epic Fantasy || Book two of The Dreaming Cities. Quinn is down on his luck, and travels to the very edge of the civilized world to restock his small but essential inventory. He finds himself in the employ of a woman on a quest to find the secret to repairing her semi-functional robot, but the technological secret it guards may be one truth too many…